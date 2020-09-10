Puerto Plata takes additional measures to face COVID-19 in Dominican Republic

They will regulate vehicular circulation on the avenue of El Malecón, where parking will not be allowed, since for several weeks there have been agglomerations of people in that space without maintaining physical distance and without using protective masks. (EXTERNAL SOURCE.)

This province’s civil and military authorities agreed to implement additional measures to those of the Central Government to face the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of beaches and spas stands out.

Also, they will regulate vehicular traffic on the avenue of El Malecón, where parking will not be allowed, since, for several weeks in that space, there have been accumulations of people without maintaining physical distance and without using protective masks.

While in public markets, sellers will have to abide by the sanitary protocol to reduce the chances of the coronavirus spread.

In the same way, they warn the different banking entities, both public and private, that they must enable more spaces to welcome customers, who daily to carry out transactions are forced to crowd in long lines.

The restrictive measures, which will be applied to start today, were announced after a meeting headed by the civil governor, Claritza Rochtte de Senior; the provincial director of Public Health, Jhonny Tavares Capellán; the mayor of Puerto Plata, Roquelito García; and the prosecutor Osvaldo Bonilla.

The high military and police commanders of this demarcation also participated.