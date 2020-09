Santo Domingo.- Local media on Tue. reported a 4.5 magnitude quake centered 12 kilometers east of Arenoso township, (northeast) in Duarte province.

Diario Libre readers reported that the earthquake was felt strongly in Nagua, San Francisco de Macorís, Villa Riva, and in Cotuí.

It was also felt in Santiago, San Francisco de Macorís, Nagua, Villa Mella and Navarrete.