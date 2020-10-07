Bus crash in Samaná injures 17 tourists

Santo Domingo.- At least 17 people were injured when a tourist bus crashed in a ditch on the road near the municipality of Sánchez, Samaná (east).

The injured were treated by the 9-1-1 Emergency System, and transferred to a hospital in Sánchez, and Samana.

Most of the tourists are of Venezuelan nationality and participated in an excursion to the waterfall Salto del Limón, in Samaná. The causes of the accident have not yet been determined by the authorities.