Public Health delivers equipment for sampling of covid-19 at Puerto Plata airport

PUERTO PLATA- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday delivered the equipment for conducting coronavirus tests at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata while assigning the covid inspectors responsible for monitor compliance with the provisions aimed at preventing further infections from the disease and protecting travelers. The delivery was made to the airport authorities, the lawyer Héctor Villalona, ​​coordinator of the COVID inspection teams, who highlighted that the action seeks to mitigate the incidence of COVID-19 in the country and protect travelers Dominican absent, as well as the foreigners who visit the country. They explained that it would be done about the tests through the breath for the detection of the coronavirus. He explained that the interest of the Health authorities, led by Dr. Plutarco Arias, is to ensure that tourists and Dominican citizens can enjoy the Christmas and New Year festivities without worries.

“We delivered equipment to apply the tests to national and foreign travelers who visit us for the Christmas festivities, but we also installed the team of inspectors who will be responsible for ensuring that all the provisions are met, both the test-taking such as physical distancing, the use of masks and antibacterial gel, among others,” said Villalo.

He said that they have already covered all the airports in the country, where the accumulation has been controlled due to the euphoria with which the Dominicans and the relatives who receive them arrive.

Héctor Villalona stated that the COVID inspectors are spread out in different areas, mainly in businesses where many people attend, and assured that the Ministry of Health would not tolerate violations of the provisions in Decree 698 establishes curfew hours and other means that seek to control the disease.