Warning about high frequency of accidents on the Puerto Plata-Gran Parada highway section

PUERTO PLATA.- A problem that has been growing is the frequent traffic accidents that occur on the Puerto Plata-Gran Parada-Montellano highway section.

This situation is a cause for concern among the drivers of thousands of vehicles that travel through this perimeter daily. Numerous road accidents have occurred with a balance of deaths and injuries.

Several citizens who gave their opinion this Thursday asked the Ministry of Public Works and the Montellano City Council to take urgent measures to prevent accidents from continuing in that area.

They indicated that speeding and the recklessness of many drivers are the leading causes of collisions and accidents in the Gran Parada area, where traffic accidents are recorded at all times.

It is recalled that at the beginning of the course year, in that stretch of road, the officer of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD), Daniel Veras Germosén, died after the vehicle he was driving caught fire after leaving the road and colliding with a tree.