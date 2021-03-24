First Fly-In is launched with the support of Puerto Plata hoteliers

The Dominican Republic received 17 aircraft at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata that participated in the first Fly-In organized by Aeroclub Dominicano 74 with the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, and Tourism Companies of the North (Ashonorte) and the Airport Department.

After they visited the destination, the aircraft owners and pilots, together with their friends and family, checked out everything that Puerto Plata has to offer, discovering the main attractions of the area. This was reported from Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ).

“From Aerodom, we are committed to continuing supporting the country’s private tourism and sports aviation, convinced of the potential that air tourism has from private planes, which strengthen the destination and generate a greater demand for tourism throughout the area,” they added.