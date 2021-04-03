18-year-old young man drowned in Playa Alicia, Sosúa

He suffered an epilepsy attack while bathing on Alicia beach with other people nearby.

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

An 18-year-old young man from Santiago was drowned this Good Friday at Alicia Beach in Sosua.

According to preliminary versions, the victim was identified as José Enrique Santiago Morel, who was dragged by the waves and, according to preliminary versions, suffered an epileptic seizure while he was bathing on the beach with other people.

The body of the young man was sent to the National Institute of Forensic Pathology in Santiago.