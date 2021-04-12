A young man drowned, one rescued, and another missing in Playa Cangrejos, Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata – Puerto Plata relief agencies recovered the lifeless body of one of the brothers missing at Playa Cangrejo. The other is still missing, and one was rescued alive by bathers.

Anthony Manuel Lopez Jimenez, 20, was the deceased recovered: his younger brother Adonis Lopez Jimenez of 16 continues missing. Simultaneously, the one rescued by bathers and personnel in the area is Jesus Antonio Lopez Jimenez, 18 years old. The brothers are residents of Lajas de Yaroa, Puerto Plata.

Preliminary data were provided by Whascar Garcia, director of the Civil Defense of the Atlantic bride, who reported that the sea conditions are not favorable in the area, that the beach is very stirred up with a powerful undertow near shore.

Garcia explained that the undertow is a powerful swell, that instead of pulling the current in towards shore, it pulls out to sea, and that is a problem for swimmers, even to recover people who are drowned.

In addition to the Civil Defense, representatives of the Navy, Air Force, Puerto Plata, Montellano firefighters, the 9-1-1 emergency system, and the National Police are on the scene.

Rescate Escopiones and a speedboat of the Dominican Navy are also in the search.