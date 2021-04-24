The Amber tourist highway project is declared of public interest

THE GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS (DGAPP)

The General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships ( DGAPP ) released Resolution 03-2021, issued by the National Council of Public-Private Partnerships ( CNAPP ), which declares the private initiative Autopista del Ámbar submitted by the commercial company APP Quisqueya of public interest, as its execution is considered pertinent and convenient.

In the said resolution, the CNAPP decides to continue with the highway construction project under the private initiative modality and specifies that “as of the date of issuance of this resolution, no initiative on the same subject,” according to a press release.

Likewise, it indicates that it is decided to recognize the company APP Quisqueya as a private originator of the initiative following the terms agreed to by Law 47-20 on APP and states that this company must present the feasibility studies are required to validate the environmental, technical, legal, economic, and financial viability of the initiative.

It adds that the studies will be presented within a period that will be established before the beginning of the expression of interest and that the corresponding quotes and invoices must accompany them.

In the resolution, the CNAPP requests the executive director of Public-Private Partnerships, Sigmund Freund, to coordinate with the contracting authority to structure the specifications, the draft of the public-private partnership contract, and other documents necessary for the performance of the competitive process selection of awardee.

The documents must be submitted to the approval of the CNAPP, respecting the term stipulated by article 47 of the Regulation of Application of Law No. 47-20.

One of the recitals of the resolution specifies that the private initiative Autopista del Ámbar comprises: the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a 32.7-kilometer-long toll road that will connect the tourist province of Puerto Plata and Santiago in less than thirty (30) minutes.

The work consists of a 3.65-meter, four-lane expressway, two in each direction, with a central median of 6 meters with two internal walkways and four central meters to place the ditch and metal railings and 2.40-meter side walkways, with berms on the one-meter fillings for the placement of protective metal railings, to travel safely at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The construction project is added to the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of a tunnel, design, bridges, overpasses, a toll system, and drainage and lighting work.

The DGAPP highlighted in the statement that, among the benefits that the construction of the Amber Highway will have in the tourism sector, the approach of the Atlantic coast to the city of Santiago would allow increasing the number of commercial flights available and competition between airports.

Likewise, they explain that the offer of activities and tourist trips from cruise ships and hotels to Santiago and other tourist spots will increase, in addition to allowing the relaunch and positioning of the Atlantic coast, as a thriving tourist hub, generating new hotel investments and improving the quality of the offer.

Pre-feasibility studies show that the highway will save RD $ 411.00 in toll payments and an average time saving of 56 minutes.

The execution of the work under the PPP model will allow the private sector to contribute its capacity for innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial ability to develop a project in a shorter time and budget, said the DGAPP in a note sent to the media.

He said that the methodology would allow mitigating the main risks that large infrastructure projects have. He mentions reducing the risk of cost overruns, overdue periods, and demand and ensuring the execution of an economically independent project.