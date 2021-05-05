Hotel de Puerto Plata concludes Covid vaccination to its employees

Santo Domingo, DR.

The vaccination operation for the Lifestyle Group employees at its hotel complex in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, ended on Tuesday.

This was reported by the Group’s president, Markus Wischenbart, who highlighted the effort made by the public and private sectors for the full recovery of Dominican tourism, which represents more than 17% of Gross Domestic Product and generates nearly 500,000 jobs.

“Businessmen and government officials go hand in hand to achieve the full recovery of the Dominican tourism industry , which is the guarantee of the economic stability of the country,” said hotel businessman.

Operational

The 2,500 active employees of the Lifestyle Group received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the first day of vaccination to all its servers on Tuesday to continue guaranteeing the health and well-being of tourists.

“Today we finished this phase of the vaccination program for 2,500 active servers with the first dose, with the clear commitment to continue guaranteeing health and well-being to our employees and those who visit us,” said the president of the Lifestyle Group.

The vaccination day, which began on Monday of last week, was carried out at its facilities in Cofresí and Cabarete, where it ended on Tuesday.

The second dose of vaccination will begin to be applied from the 24th of this month at its hotels in Cofresí, where the day started.

Wischenbart said that the health of its servers and tourists has always been a priority and assured that the entire vaccination program was carried out thanks to the support of the Ministries of Public Health and Tourism.

He said that with this process of injection of its personnel, the Lifestyle Group follows the recommendations of President Luis Abinader and the Health and Tourism Cabinets so that all personnel working in the country’s tourism sector are vaccinated.