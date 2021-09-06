Blaze levels icon attraction in Las Terrenas

Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.- Sixteen businesses were reduced to ashes because of the fire that this Saturday devoured the Pueblo de Pescadores tourist area in Las Terrenas, northeastern Samaná province.

Two other establishments were affected, Fire Department official, Carlos Santos, told Diario Libre.

The Pueblo de Pescadores, located on the beach, offered a varied gastronomy, and was an important source of jobs for the municipality.