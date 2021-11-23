Magnitude 4.9 tremor leaves 13 schools cracked

Puerto Plata.- A total of 13 educational centers suffered cracks in the province of Puerto Plata after the earthquake of magnitude 4.9 registered at dawn Monday.

In the San Felipe de Puerto Plata municipality, the San Antonio María Claret and Virginia Elena Ortega educational centers were affected.

Structural damage was also reported at the Hermanas Mirabal school in Sosúa, as well as the Roselia Hernández and Vuelta Larga centers, located in Imbert among others.