Cleanup day to restore the Historic Center of Puerto Plata

Under the slogan “Puerto Plata Reborn,” a clean-up day was held in the Historic Center of the Atlantic bride, organized by the Municipal Mayor’s Office, the Provincial Government, the Chamber of Commerce and Production, with the support of the Ministry of Public Works (MOPyC), and other entities.

The operation included the collection of debris in vacant lots located on Beller, 12 de Julio, and Juan Bosch Streets, areas of great touristic concurrence.

With this initiative, the public and private sectors continue to work together to beautify and improve the destination’s image and its tourist, historical and cultural attractions,” said Mileyka Brugal, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The participating entities urged the public to raise awareness about the proper management of solid waste, considering the visual and environmental impact that waste generates in tourist destinations.

The operation was made possible thanks to the support of Taino Bay, Edgar Martínez Hardware Store, Hardware Depot, San Felipe Market, Island Treasure, Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Tourist Enterprises of the North (Ashonorte), Playa Dorada Hotel Association, Senator Hotels, Blue JackTar, Civil Defense, and the Clean Ocean Foundation.