North Coast animal guardian angels continue their labor of love

Dogs and Cats of the Dominican Republic is a nonprofit organization dedicated to animal welfare on the north coast.

We have spayed, and neutered thousands of animals provided outreach care and emergency medical treatment. We have rescued thousands of cats and dogs and rehomed them to the United States, Canada and some have found new homes here in the Dominican Republic.

We have a mobile clinic that enables us to deliver our services to other locations, provided we receive funds or donations for that type of campaign.

We often work with volunteers from World Vets and other organizations. Even though various prestigious businesses support our work, we still need a steady source of income to continue our efforts.

Our Sanctuary, specifically designed to hold cats and dogs, has been established in Luperon, housing approximately 100 dogs. We also have sanctuaries in Las Terrenas and also Punta Cana.

Also, our members foster many more in their own houses.

Our outreach program aids animals within poor communities, providing vitamins, deworming, and other needs. In some cases, we find animals with tumors or mutilations, and we take them to the local veterinary clinic and pay for the procedures.

Ethical Education on the Treatment of Animals Program was designed to bring appropriate education to public school children ages 8 to 14; it was started in 2018 and will continue with the support and help from donors and volunteers.

Anyone visiting the area of Cabarete, Sosua, and Sabaneta will be witness to the results of our work and other north coast animal groups.

We are looking for more companies and individuals to sponsor our educational program and mobile clinic to reach the national territory with our spay and neuter program.

We have established fundraising events that are becoming tourist destinations on their own such as our annual Tom Whitehead, Bent Putter Classic Golf Tournament, held in Playa Dorada, Puerto Plata; more information can be found on our webpage, dogsandcatsdr.com

Overpopulation of stray animals is a huge social problem that, if it is not treated or dealt with, affects the environment, public health, and the tourist industry.

Therefore we are appealing to businesses and individuals to help us with this situation. We believe that spaying and neutering with education are the answers to resolve the overpopulation problem and the resulting animal cruelty permanently.

We are looking forward to extending our work all over our country, especially in the parts where our work is little known. With your help, we can achieve this goal.

The next clinic will be next Sunday, March 13th, at The Singing Horse Foundation (near Sosua) and March 27th at The DREAM Project School in Cabarete. The clinic is for stray and locally owned animals. If someone is in need, they need to e-mail help@dcdr.org to be added to a waiting list for a clinic spot. For all animals, please designate dog or cat and male or female if possible.



Sincerely,

Marcos Polanco

and Mark Diekmann, president/founder