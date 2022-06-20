Collado announces investment of RD$600 million to regenerate Sosúa beach

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, announced that the award has already been made after the rigorous tenders to undertake the regeneration of Sosúa beach, which entails a millionaire investment.

He assured that in the next few days, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, would give the first bite to start said work amounting to 600 million pesos.

The head of Mitur maintained that the long-awaited work on Sosúa beach would boost tourism even more; they will build a place for vendors, who will be provided with loans through Promipyme, they can continue undertaking.

He added that in Sosúa beach, 300 parking lots would be built on land donated by the Pastoriza family so that vehicles do not park on the avenues and streets; surveillance cameras and night lighting will also be installed.

He indicated that only the culmination of an alliance between the Public-Private sectors in Sosúa beach is expected since they talk kindly with the Association of Handicraft Sellers ( AVAPS ) directors to achieve a consensus.