Tourism begins renovation of Sosúa beach

President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, started rearranging Sosúa beach with an investment of 600 million pesos. The work carried out through the Executing Committee for Infrastructure in Tourist Zones (CEIZTUR) of MITUR will positively impact commercial activity, contribute to the excellent handling and management of the beach, and encourage investment in that destination.

This project will cover the recovery of the beach, fitting out restrooms, and organizing the vendors who make life in this area. It will also include the reordering of traffic, parking, and improvement of access to beaches, installation of security cameras, and regularization

of entertainment centers.

A Project Management and Sustainability Unit will also be created to guarantee its permanence over time. Minister Collado indicated that the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, will carry out training and education for vendors, as well as financing

for their businesses.

“Hoy estamos aquí, acompañado del presidente Luis Rodolfo Abinader, cumpliendo con nuestra promesa de iniciar un proyecto que rescatará esta playa y más que todo impactará directamente en su gente, porque para nosotros el turismo tiene un rostro humano”, manifestó el ministro Collado.

El proyecto incluirá programas de protección a niños, niñas y adolescentes en condiciones de vulnerabilidad para proteger a los menores de edad de esa zona turística del país. Este plan ha sido socializado con las autoridades locales y todos los actores que forman parte de la zona.

El mismo mejorará las condiciones de todos, reubicándolos en locales que serán construidos de forma digna donde podrán realizar sus labores comerciales de forma segura, como también, para los turistas que visitan la novia del Atlántico.