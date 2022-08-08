Ecotourism, the keys to succeed

Santo Domingo.- The absence of accessibility, drinking water, connectivity, electrical service and technical training are among the main needs to promote ecological tourism in Samaná, Azua and San Cristóbal, according to a balance of its tourist clusters.

The tourism sector requires specific treatment depending on its location and the characteristics of the attractions. “You can’t think of promoting a destination if you don’t think about the people who live there,” said Salvador Alcalá, a member of the Samaná tourism cluster.

Alcalá indicated that Samaná “became fashionable in the (COVID-19) pandemic” and due to the number of people who arrived, some informal mechanisms were developed to meet the demand for services in public spaces, which demonstrated the need to adapt access to places of natural recreation such as Salto El Limón.