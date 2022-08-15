Five Venezuelans arrested attempting fraudulent withdrawal of money at ATM in Sosúa

PUERTO PLATA – Two Venezuelan men and three Venezuelan women were arrested in Sosúa after allegedly attempting to make a fraudulent withdrawal from an ATM.

The detained foreigners are: Carlos Alberto Milanés Duarte, 48 years old, Magdeys Solís Rivas, 38 years old, Orlando José Sánchez Corillo, 33 years old, Vanesa Pino Zambrano, 37 years old and Magdiela Solís Rivas, 35 years old.

The police report explains that a bundle with 21 debit cards from different banks, 4 SIM cards from a telephone company, 5,300 pesos, several cell phones, and a car were seized.

The five Venezuelan citizens were handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be judicially prosecuted for their vandalism and crimes, according to the Northern Regional Directorate of the National Police in this jurisdiction.