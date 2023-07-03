Abinader announces Cangrejos bridge in Puerto Plata will be ready in December

Puerto Plata.- During his visit to Puerto Plata, the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, assured that the government is working to ensure that the Bridge of the Cangrejos community is ready by December. He met with tour operators in the area and inaugurated a fishing pier on the boardwalk. Additionally, he toured the murals painted on the buildings along the boardwalk.

President Abinader expressed his intention to return to Puerto Plata in August to initiate work on the Sosúa Trauma Hospital.

During his visit, the President also inaugurated the remodeling of the Municipal Plaza (Mercado) in the city. He also inaugurated a dock for fishermen on the boardwalk and the roof of the Fantastic Club, directed by Bernardo Polanco, known as “el Torito.” The President also inaugurated an army barracks in the Imbert municipality.

As part of his visit, President Abinader criticized certain multilateral organizations, referring to them as irresponsible. He stated that these organizations have never acted in favor of Haiti but now expect the Dominican Republic to assume responsibility.