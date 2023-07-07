American citizen loses his life in a confusing incident in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- Tragic news emerged as Lewis Ira Hagan, a 58-year-old American man, was found lifeless on Friday morning with a gunshot wound to his upper femur. Authorities rushed him to Sabaneta Clinic, but he had already passed away.

The incident took place in the Veragua District during the early hours of the morning. Hagan was reportedly at an entertainment venue accompanied by an unidentified woman when a dispute broke out with several individuals, believed to be Dominicans. Following the altercation, Hagan left the scene and headed towards Sabaneta de Yásica, where he resided.

Unfortunately, on the Sabaneta Palo Amarillo highway, near the police station, three men in a car overtook him, leading to an altercation that resulted in Hagan sustaining a gunshot wound to his femur. He was left unattended for an extended period, eventually succumbing to his injuries, presumably due to severe bleeding.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 AM, after which Hagan was promptly taken to Sabaneta Clinic. Tragically, he had already passed away by the time he arrived at the medical facility. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in order to bring those responsible to justice.