Serbian citizen found dead in the pool of her residence in Cabarete

Cabarete.- A Serbian resident of the Dominican Republic, Voljenka Ilic, was found dead at her home in the Cabarete municipal district of Puerto Plata province. Her body was discovered in the pool of her residence with her legs bound with duct tape and weights attached to her head.

The medical examiner concluded that she died from asphyxiation by drowning.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Villa K184 in the Perla Marina residential area.

Another Serbian citizen, whose name was not disclosed, came to the house at the request of the deceased’s relatives in Europe, who had been unable to contact her for several days. It was this person who discovered the scene.

Inside the property, authorities found a letter written in Serbian, in which Voljenka Ilic apparently expressed her desire not to continue living.

The police and the Public Ministry are conducting a thorough investigation to determine if the incident was a suicide or a crime.

The woman’s body has been transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) in Santiago for an autopsy.