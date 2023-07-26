JetBlue passengers report they have been stranded for three days at the Puerto Plata airport

At least 40 JetBlue passengers, mostly Dominicans, have been stranded for three days at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata due to constant flight delays by the airline. The affected passengers were planning to travel to New York City, United States, and feared losing their jobs due to the airline’s “inefficiency.”

Passengers have been forced to sleep on the floor and benches within the terminal, as the flights keep getting delayed due to a reported lack of airline personnel. One JetBlue flight to John F. Kennedy Airport was scheduled to leave without passengers knowing the exact departure time, as the pilots were in their mandatory rest period.

This is not the first time JetBlue passengers in the Dominican Republic have faced delays and cancellations, and complaints about the company’s services are recurrent. Many frustrated travelers are calling on the Central Government to intervene and demand that JetBlue treats its customers with dignity and addresses the issues causing the delays.