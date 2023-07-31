Puerto Plata: hotels that are converted into apartments

Puerto Plata.- The data and sentiments from the Puerto Plata tourist class indicate that the hotel destination in Puerto Plata is not experiencing significant growth. This information is supported by objective data and not merely an opinion. While cruise tourism has seen an increase, hotel growth has been stagnant, and some hotels may even be considering converting into tourist apartments.

The lack of interest from the government in promoting the area has been a source of complaint from members of the local tourism industry. The decline in air tourists is a reality that cannot be ignored, and the impact of cruise passengers on the local economy is minimal, as they only spend a short time at the destination.

Various administrations, from Hipólito to Abinader through Leonel and Medina, have tried to revitalize Puerto Plata as a pioneer destination in Dominican tourism. Remodeling efforts were made two decades ago to showcase the city’s splendor, and a strong emphasis was placed on the cruise ship center. However, the heart of a tourist destination lies in hotel investments that create job opportunities for the sector and other tourism-related industries. Unfortunately, it has been years since new hotel projects have been initiated in Puerto Plata, indicating a worrisome trend for the destination’s future.