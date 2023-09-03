Investigan muerte de manatí encontrado en playa de Puerto Plata

The Vice Ministry of Coastal and Marine Affairs of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the National Aquarium are investigating the cause of death of a manatee found in Playa Dorada, Puerto Plata.

The mammal, 1.30 meters long, was sighted by the cleaning staff of a hotel in the area at 9:30 in the morning, who alerted the authorities.

The specimen of the Trichechus manatus species was placed on ice for its preservation. At the same time, technicians from Costeros Marinos coordinated its transfer to the National Aquarium in Santo Domingo East, where a team of biologists will perform the autopsy, following the corresponding protocol.