Environment seals agreement to protect Cabarete and Goleta Lagoon

Puerto Plata, DR.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MMARN) signed a letter of commitment with a group of civil society organizations of Puerto Plata to establish the basis for mutual collaboration to develop actions that will allow the protection and conservation of the Cabarete and Goleta Lagoon Natural Monument.

The Vice Minister of Protected Areas, Federico Franco, headed the signing ceremony of the document, which took place in the Multipurpose Hall of the MMARN. Earlier this month, Minister Miguel Ceara Hatton met with the signatories in Cabarete, where he also made an extensive tour of the lagoon.

For the Corporación de Acueductos y Alcantarillados de Puerto Plata (Coraaplata), Mequís Martínez Medina signed the commitment. Atahualpa Tomás Soñé Helena of Cabarete Sostenible; Birgitt Heinsen of the Puerto Plata Tourism Cluster; Yulissa Mariel of the Rosaida González Foundation; Carine Delvaux of Regesol and Segundo Robles of the Asociación Nacional de Guías Monumento Natural Laguna Cabarete y Goleta also signed.