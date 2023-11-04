The Puerto Plata cable car will be closed from 7 to 17 November.

The cable car services will be suspended because the funicular will undergo general preventive maintenance, the company’s management said yesterday in a statement released to journalists.

The suspension of the activities of the two carriages that take visitors up and down to the top of the Isabel de Torres hill, located at 700 meters above sea level, is scheduled from the 7th to the 17th of this November, according to the communiqué.

As the document notes, this preventive maintenance will ensure that the quality of the services offered by the cable car to visitors and locals who use its equipment to reach the pinnacle of Isabel de Torres Hill will be improved.

The company stresses the importance of this check-up, which allows us to “prepare ourselves adequately with the highest quality standards, given the upcoming high tourism season,” said the executives.