The Atlantic Tourist Train faces opposition in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- The Atlantic Tourist Train in Puerto Plata has encountered strong opposition from a small group within the transportation sector, despite offering world-class service and being a proven model at a national and international level.

The project’s investors have faced relentless attacks from this group, which opposes the operation without providing any technical justification, study, or evidence. The company has patiently awaited due process from competent authorities, emphasizing the importance of legality, morality, legal guarantees, and the right to free enterprise as per Dominican laws.

The company expresses disappointment over an audio circulating on social networks, revealing partiality among some authorities who use their positions to advance personal interests over the city and province’s benefit. They assert that such actions contradict the government’s policies aimed at stimulating development, promoting tourism, and strengthening the tourism sector, led by President Luis Abinader and Tourism Cabinet President David Collado.

The Puerto Plata Tourist Train clarifies several points:

1. The train is an excursion, not a means of transportation, and will not compete with taxi drivers. It will attract cruise passengers, benefiting local businesses.

2. Train customers are not taxi customers, and both can coexist without conflict.

3. The train is a cultural and educational tour that promotes the entire province’s attractions.

4. The train will not disrupt traffic and is designed for narrow streets.

5. Local businesses will gain additional clients without paying commissions.

6. The train plans to attract visitors year-round, offering incentives and promotions.

7. It’s a national investment project affected by actions of transportation businessmen in collaboration with local officials.

8. Taxi drivers stand to benefit in the short, medium, and long term as the train attracts more visitors to the city.

9. The train is available to all residents and visitors of Puerto Plata.

The Atlantic Tourist Train remains committed to its mission of contributing to the economic development and promotion of Puerto Plata.