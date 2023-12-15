Coast guard rescues 12 people from sinking boat near Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- The United States Coast Guard has successfully rescued a total of 12 individuals from a capsized boat located approximately 30 miles north of Puerto Plata. The operation followed an alert from the Dominican Republic Navy about the maritime incident involving the Dominican-registered vessel “Two Brothers,” which was carrying 12 people.

The rescue unfolded in two parts, with a Carnival cruise ship initially rescuing six individuals who were found adrift at sea. The cruise ship promptly notified the Coast Guard, informing them of the remaining six crew members still missing.

Responding to the alert, a Coast Guard helicopter embarked on an aerial search operation in the area north of Puerto Plata, guided by the last known radio signal from the “Two Brothers.” The search culminated in locating the remaining six individuals clinging to the wreckage of the sunken ship.

The Coast Guard team swiftly evacuated the rescued individuals by air, ensuring their safe transportation to a hospital in Puerto Plata for medical evaluation. Despite challenging weather conditions, the successful rescue was attributed to the Coast Guard’s dedication to training and a strong work ethic, as highlighted by Lt. Commodore Jeb Slick, who co-piloted the mission.

All 12 rescued persons from the “Two Brothers” are reported to be in generally good health, marking a successful conclusion to a potentially perilous situation at sea.