CORAAPPLATA supports Punta Bergantín tourism project in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- The Puerto Plata Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation (CORAAPPLATA), represented by its General Director, Oliver Nazario Brugal, has expressed strong support for the Punta Bergantín project, a significant development in the region’s tourism sector.

Brugal emphasized CORAAPPLATA’s commitment to the project, particularly in light of the planned commencement of hotel construction in Puerto Plata in the first half of 2024. He recognized the project’s critical role in furthering the tourism development of Puerto Plata, reinforcing its status as a key destination in the Caribbean.

The proposed hotel developments, currently in the design phase, represent a substantial investment of over US$180 million. The project is being undertaken by the Martinón Group, a Spanish company with a heritage and specialization in tourism investments. This project signifies a major boost to the local economy and tourism industry, promising to enhance Puerto Plata’s appeal to visitors from around the world.