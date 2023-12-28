Cibao International Airport celebrates arrival of two millionth passenger in 2023

Cibao International Airport marked a significant milestone on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, as it welcomed its two millionth passenger of the year. Rafael Tiburcio, a 76-year-old traveler, arrived on Delta Airlines flight 1845 from New York and was the lucky two millionth passenger. To commemorate this occasion, Tiburcio was awarded 200,000 pesos, 10,000 travel miles, and a recognition plaque.

Félix García Castellanos, president of the Board of Directors of Cibao International Airport, expressed his excitement over achieving this passenger count in 2023. He extended his gratitude to the passengers who choose Cibao International Airport and shared the airport’s goal to double this number following its ongoing expansion work.

The airport celebrated the arrival of the flight carrying the milestone passenger with a festive atmosphere. The event featured an artistic performance by the merengue singer of typical music, El Prodigio. Additionally, folk dances, piglets, Roba la Gallina, and other characters representing Dominican culture added to the jubilant celebration. Members of the Board of Directors of Cibao International Airport also participated in the event.

This achievement at Cibao International Airport contributes to the Dominican Republic’s record of welcoming over 10 million visitors in 2023, as reported by Diario Libre. This milestone underscores the country’s growing appeal as a tourist destination and the airport’s role in facilitating this growth.