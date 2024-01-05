Collaborative effort to evaluate and restore degraded mangrove area in Las Terrenas, Samaná

Terrenas.- A comprehensive team comprising biologists, technicians, and legal experts from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MMARN), along with prosecutors from the Specialized Attorney for the Protection of the Environment and Natural Resources (Proedemaren), have initiated an evaluation of the degraded red mangrove area within the Estillero wetland in Las Terrenas, Samaná. This collaborative effort also involves the participation of the Academy of Sciences and the Environmental Commission of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

The MMARN team, led by Vice Minister of Coastal and Marine Affairs José Ramón Reyes López and Legal Director Ana Patricia Ossers, was guided through the area by court attorney Francisco Contreras Núñez, head of Proedemaren. Joining them were Luis Carvajal Núñez, Nelson Pimentel, and Eli Martínez from the UASD, along with MMARN biologists Enrique Pugibet and Bienvenido Santana.

The team engaged with civil society representatives from Samaná, including Samuel King from the Center for the Conservation and Eco-Development of Samaná Bay and its Environment (Cebse), to understand the history of the affected mangrove.

Contreras Núñez emphasized the ongoing investigation into the mangrove issue, supported by court attorney Agustina Nieto Vásquez, prosecutor Ruddy Pérez Medrano, and other Proedemaren members. National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa) personnel provided security throughout the expedition.

MMARN expressed its commitment to working with Proedemaren and maintaining open communication with academics, environmentalists, and the Samaná community. The goal is to identify the root causes of the mangrove’s degradation and to develop effective ecological solutions for its restoration.

Additionally, Carvajal Núñez mentioned that the Academy of Sciences and the UASD’s Environmental Commission would conduct further technical visits to continue their assessment of the area, highlighting the collaborative and ongoing nature of this critical environmental project.