PRM mobilizes militancy in Puerto Plata; sworn in leaders in Maimón

Puerto Plata—The municipal candidates of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) held a caravan march, which the organization’s president and general campaign coordinator, José Ignacio Paliza, attended.

Hundreds of PRM supporters, friends and sympathizers marched through the streets of Ensanche Dubocq (Los Callejones), La Viara, Urbanización General Gregorio Luperón, Los Coquitos, Playa Oeste, Nuevo Renacer, Villa Progreso, Padre Las Casas, Cristo Rey, Ensanche Miramar (Los Cosos), and Ensanche Luperón.

The demonstrators chanted slogans alluding to the political entity and demanded four more years for the municipal candidates and the president, Luis Abinader.

Swearing in

In the morning, José Ignacio Paliza swore in leaders of various political organizations. These new members pledged to embrace and work in favor of the formidable administration of President Luis Abinader.

Among those sworn in were the leader Carmelo Silverio, the candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Rafael Almonte, Rafelito of the People’s Force, and their work teams.