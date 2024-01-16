Seven flamingos rescued from airbnb in Cabarete

Cabarete.- In a significant environmental rescue operation, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic seized seven Caribbean flamingos from a farm in Cabarete, Puerto Plata. These migratory birds were held captive at the “Flamingo Jungle” farm, a tourist site listed on Airbnb.

The rescue was executed by Luis Aníbal José Amparo and Indira Sánchez, wildlife inspectors from the Department of Wildlife Regulation and Control under the Biodiversity Directorate. The flamingos are being moved to the National Zoological Park, where they will undergo a period of recovery and readaptation. The aim is to eventually release them back into the wild.

Caribbean flamingos, scientifically known as “Phoenicopterus ruber,” are noted for forming monogamous pairs and are currently vulnerable, appearing on both local and global conservation red lists. The operation, which involved the collaboration of prosecutor Domingo Belliard from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of the Environment and Natural Resources, also included support from military personnel of the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa).