Universal Aviation and Aerodom plan new hangar construction at Puerto Plata Airport

Santo Domingo.- Universal Aviation and Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XII sponsored by Banreservas and the Punta Bergantín Trust, have joined forces to manage the Puerto Plata private flights terminal (FBO). This collaboration involves significant investments to align the facility with the renowned world-class service standards of Universal Aviation.

Danilo Rosario Jiménez, the Director of Universal Aviation in the country, expressed pride in the agreement, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing the user experience at the Puerto Plata FBO. As of February, during the remodeling and construction of a new hangar, they plan to introduce exclusive concierge services, valet parking, Barista coffee, a buffet, and a signature menu for air catering. Additional amenities include covered luggage carts, mini-van transfers to the aircraft, and high-speed internet on the ramp.

This partnership strengthens the existing successful relationship between Universal Aviation and Aerodom, as Universal Aviation has previously managed the La Isabela airport terminal.

Fabien Gourdon, Chief Commercial Officer of Aerodom, highlighted the response to the increasing demand from high-profile clients in Puerto Plata. He noted the success of Universal Aviation’s operations at the La Isabela Airport in Santo Domingo, expressing confidence that the company will bring the same world-class standards to Puerto Plata.

The North coast of the country, encompassing destinations such as Puerto Plata, La Isabela, Sosúa, Cabarete, Gaspar Hernández, Río San Juan, and Cabrera, has experienced a resurgence with the development of prominent tourism projects, including the Aman Group, and new investments like Punta Bergantín, aiming to establish itself as a leading hub for hospitality, business, and leisure in the region.