Delta expands tropical destinations: new routes to Puerto Plata

Delta Air Lines has unveiled its expansion plans with the introduction of new routes to popular tropical destinations. Among the additions are Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Barbados, and Mazatlán in Mexico.

Commencing from November 23, 2024, Delta will operate daily services from its main hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to both Puerto Plata and Barbados. Additionally, starting from December 21, 2024, the airline will offer three weekly flights to Mazatlán from its hub in Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta, expressed excitement about the new program, highlighting that it provides travelers with unparalleled options. The expanded offerings include up to 1,000 weekly flights to distinctive locations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

All these new routes will be serviced by Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Ticket sales for these routes are set to commence on February 3, 2024, with flights to Tulum already available for purchase. Delta aims to serve at least 50 destinations in the Caribbean during the winter season of 2024-2025.