Dominican highlands under frigid temperatures

Constanza, Dominican Republic.- Winter has arrived colder than in the recent past in Constanza, this highlands municipality nestled 1,200 meters above sea level, with the difference that now COVID-19 prevents that residents of nearby villages, especially the young, resort to the traditional bonfires with which they mitigated the frigid temperatures.

This year temperatures have reached 6 degrees Celsius in the city and 5 degrees below zero at Juan Bautista Pérez Rancier National Park in Valle Nuevo.

Although for some the intense cold, especially at dawn, it’s a reason for complaints, others see it as favorable, because it helps in the production of certain crops that require this type of climate for their full development. It also attracts tourists to this area of Cibao, nestled in the heart of the central mountain range.