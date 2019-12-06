Voting is now open on Miss Universe website

Santo Domingo.- Voting is now open on the Miss Universe website to select the finalists for Miss Universe.

Of the 90 candidates who vie for the pageant crown, 20 will be chosen, after the parades in swimsuit, gala and typical attire on December 6.

‘For this semifinal of the gala, the vote of the people will play an important role, since the one that gets the most votes will have a direct place in the top of the semifinalists.”

Anyone, who is over 14 years of age, can choose their favorite, by clicking on the face of the beauty queen.