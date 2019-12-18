US Envoy’s merry wishes a la Dominicana

Santo Domingo.- US ambassador, Robin Bernstein, on Wed. wished a merry Christmas to the Dominican people in a non-traditional way; by pressing the flesh and experiencing some Dominican customs and culture.

In a video posted by the US Embassy on the social networks shows a Bernstein sipping a beer in a colmado, playing dominoes, buying charamicos (twig art) and candy and dancing merengue in the streets of the Colonial City.

“Thank you for sharing part of your beautiful culture at this time. On behalf of this embassy I wish you all a happy holidays,” said the diplomat with her embassy team.