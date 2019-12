Santo Domingo.- The public acclaimed him! The winner of Dominicana’s Got Talent is Babyrotty!

Francisco Amaury Campusano, the tenor-teen phenom contestant takes home RD$3 million and a new vehicle in the first edition of Dominicana’s Got Talent (DGT), Dominican Republic’s talent search contest.

The three finalists and, at the same time the three most voted acts, were Babyrotty, Yucahú Band and Lorainne.