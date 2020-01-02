After big party, Dominican Republic capital resumes pace

Santo Domingo.- Various events filled the Dominican capital and other cities where thousands of people partied to welcome 2020 and shared a celebration with song and dance.

One of the most anticipated attractions was the celebration of the Telemicro media Group, where the capital’s Malecon was crowded with people since the early hours of the 31st, until the first sunset of the New Year, with various merengue, salsa, and bachata groups and urban music.