Billboard heaps praise on most iconic Dominican artist

Santo Domingo.- The showbiz magazine Billboard highlights the innovation of the iconic Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra, who is nominated for the American Grammy Awards for his most recent album “Literal” and whose delivery is scheduled for this month in the United States.

The journalist Judy Cantor-Navas labels the veteran artist as a godfather of contemporary tropical music. “The Grammy veteran and godfather of contemporary tropical music keeps pace with the times by staying true to his bachata and merengue roots.”

In her analysis of the album which drew a Grammy nomination for Best Tropical Album, she said: “That shouldn’t surprise the perennial Grammy watchers: Guerra has already won three Grammy awards, and this year’s nomination is one of his eight totals of all time. In the Latin Grammys he has taken home the amazing amount of 21 statuettes.