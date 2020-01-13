Rapper Cardi B eyes US politics

Santo Domingo.- In view of the United States’ current political situation, Dominican-American singer Cardi B on Mon. expressed her desire to venture into politics someday.

The rapper has stated her disagreement president Donald Trump’s decisions which seem to have piqued her interest in actively participating in her country’s politics.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love the Government even though I don’t agree with the Government,” said the two-time Grammy winner in a series of tweets.