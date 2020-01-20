Dominican capital groves to the beat of jazz

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Jazz and Acropolis Center announced that its fourth season of Jazz Nights at Acropolis, -an event for lovers of that musical genre- will begin February 5.

In a statement the organizers said the performances in Acropolis’ Central Atrium that begins at 6pm, “welcomes a selection of Jazz groups in various formats and styles, which they decorate the stage with their art presenting to the audience, excellent repertoires of jazz, Latin jazz, blues, swing, funk, bossa nova.”

Jazz at Dominican Fiesta

On the other side of town meanwhile, the hotel Dominican Fiesta resumes “The Sunset Jazz Party,” after years of success.

Last Friday the show returned, this time featuring the crooner Gustavo de Hostos & Amigos.