US Embassy workshops aim to hone journalists’ skills

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic in collaboration with the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), will host two regional workshops in Santiago and Higüey, La Altagracia province, and its surroundings.

“These capacity building workshops with American and Latin American experts will provide participants in different provinces with the skills, knowledge and contacts to become media leaders in their communities, and allow them to share knowledge with a wider network,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

“In this manner, increase the credibility and sustainability of the media, as well as stimulate debate on issues of public interest.”

The call to apply to these regional workshops will be open until February 26, both for journalists at all levels, as well as for journalism students and university professors.

