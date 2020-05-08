Actress Zoe Saldaña hopes for ‘rebirth’ after crisis: Efe

New York.- For Dominican actress Zoe Saldaña, confined to her home in Los Angeles during the quarantine, the most difficult part of the pandemic is being the “suffocating impotence” that she felt when not being able to do nothing to end the situation.

And she hopes that, after this difficult moment, humanity will experience a “rebirth.”

“A pandemic is too big, it’s like you were swimming in the Pacific by yourself, with no land near you. Impotence suffocates you and a moment came when I spoke to my parents, my family, my husband and friends who shared the same feeling,” the star of “Avatar” told Latino media.