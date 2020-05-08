Caucedo Port launches solidarity program for Boca Chica

Santo Domingo.- The DP World Caucedo port terminal launched a solidarity program with the aim of providing support to the municipality of Boca Chica in the fight against COVID-19.

“As part of these activities the company made a donation in which 230 families from the municipality benefited, with the delivery of food supplies and hygiene and personal protection implements, reaching a total of approximately 1,300 people.”

The director of Corporate Affairs and Communications of DP World Caucedo, Arlina Peña, stressed the importance of contributing to the wellbeing of nearby communities. “Most of the beneficiaries are from the municipality of Boca Chica.”