Several companies bring good news to nursing homes

Santo Domingo.- Grupo Diario Libre in conjunction with Centro Cuesta Nacional (CCN), Grupo Ramos and Plaza Lama, said present!, in an act of nobility to bring good news to different nursing homes in Santo Domingo.

The elderly is one of the most vulnerable groups in society, and even more so in the face of the devastation caused by the pandemic. And not only in health effects, but also in access to food and basic necessities.

“This is why combining the efforts of these four companies to bring good news and show all their solidarity to homes is a way of being closer to the elderly.”