Cello and violin to fight the virus blues

Santo Domingo.- Dominican musician Pablo Polanco, who since the beginning of the pandemic has offered concerts from his residence in the capital, went today to the Robert Reid Cabral children’s hospital to play his electric cello as a gift for COVID-19 patients.

He was accompanied by violinist César Mota, a hospital doctor, together to delight hospitalized children for more than an hour, as well as outpatients.

Polanco said the initiative arose to bring joy to children, doctors, nurses and all the personnel who work in hospitals.

He plans to tour the country with his concert, which was born spontaneously.