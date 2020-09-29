Kimberly Jiménez new Miss Dominican Universe 2020

Santo Domingo.- The organization Miss Dominican Republic Universe (MissRDU), under the direction of Magali Febles, on Mon. selected Kimberly Jiménez, 23, as the new Miss RD Universe 2020.

The model saw her dream fulfilled of being the Dominican representative in the Miss Universe Pageant.

In 2019 she was on the verge of achieving it by being the first finalist and was among the favorites, while Francesca Astier from the National District was the second finalist.