Dominican Republic’s iconic banker dies at 91

Santo Domingo.- The founder of Banco Popular Dominicano, Alejandro Grullón, who was also president ad vitam of the Board of Directors, died in Santo Domingo on Tue..

Born on April 3, 1929 in Santiago, Grullón studied in that city until he went to the University of Syracuse in New York, where he obtained a degree in Business Administration in 1951.

In addition to Dominican Republic’s leading bank, which opened its doors on January 2, 1964, Grullón had been closely linked to other prestigious institutions including Pucamaima University, in Santiago, of which he was a founding member.